Emotional Eating: When Food Becomes More Than Fuel

Food can provide comfort as well as nourishment, but how can you tell the difference between emotional eating and physical hunger? Kathryn Eddingsaas, RD, CD, a registered dietitian with Rogers Behavioral Health, explains why people may turn to food during stressful or difficult moments.

She’ll share signs that emotional eating may be affecting well-being, while emphasizing that eating for comfort isn’t automatically a cause for concern. Viewers will also learn alternative ways to manage stress and how to support a loved one without judgment.

Rogers Behavioral Health offers mental health and addiction treatment services, including free, confidential screenings.

Learn more at Rogers Behavioral Health or call 800-767-4411.