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Emotional Eating: When Food Becomes More Than Fuel

Rogers Behavioral Health
Emotional Eating: When Food Becomes More Than Fuel
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Food can provide comfort as well as nourishment, but how can you tell the difference between emotional eating and physical hunger? Kathryn Eddingsaas, RD, CD, a registered dietitian with Rogers Behavioral Health, explains why people may turn to food during stressful or difficult moments.

She’ll share signs that emotional eating may be affecting well-being, while emphasizing that eating for comfort isn’t automatically a cause for concern. Viewers will also learn alternative ways to manage stress and how to support a loved one without judgment.

Rogers Behavioral Health offers mental health and addiction treatment services, including free, confidential screenings.

Learn more at Rogers Behavioral Health or call 800-767-4411.

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