Emergency Planning For Your Pet

Have an emergency plan for yourself and your family, but not your pet? Allie Christman from the Wisconsin Human Society sits down with us to discuss an emergency plan for your pet and what should be in your "pet preparedness" kit. Having this planned out prior to an emergency could quite literally be a lifesaver.

The Wisconsin Humane Society provides protection, shelter and care for wild and homeless animals. Their comprehensive adoption program matched 10,000 homeless animals with new families.

Allie also brought lovebug who is available for adoption. She also has a brother!

For more information and ideas on emergency planning for your pets, please visit www.wihumane.org.

