Emerge from Hibernation with More Youthful Skin

Climate Smart Skincare from Pour Moi
Posted at 10:45 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 11:45:29-04

Pretty soon we will be coming out from behind our Zoom screens without the bonus of being able to click on that “filter button” to make us look better! Luckily, Climate-Smart skincare can REALLY make us look better with NO FILTER!!! It's such an innovative concept that it won one of TIME magazine’s best 100 inventions of the year for 2020! Joining us to discuss the three step system designer for our zip code is Pour Moi Founder and CEO Ulli Haslacher.

Pour Moi is offering an incredible spring special: You can get the 3-Step Rotating System: Midwest, plus their Night Cream, for only $89! (Retail value: $189) To take advantage of that offer, call (909) 243-1456 or visit PourMoiSkincare.com/milwaukee.

