Embracing Change

At some point, we have to admit when we’re living a life less than the one we know we were meant to live. If even the smallest voice inside connects with that statement, then Decision Permission is what you’re seeking.

Decision Permission: Five States of Support for Every Level of Decision Making is the contentment that only comes from the journey you willingly take to contemplate, act upon, and grow from the challenging decisions in your life. The same voice called the author to lead a more fulfilling life by choosing divorce, surviving the fall out, and rising from the rubble more herself than she had ever been before. Her storytelling is anchored in her experiences, but the lessons she imparts are universal.

