Elton John's Music Saved His Life

Tom Cridland is a singer songwriter, podcaster and recovering alcoholic. He is on tour playing the music of Elton John claiming his music helped his recover from his addiction.

Tom says Making music finally helped him to kick the booze. His song, Falling off the Rails caught the attention of the Grammy nominated Philadelphia Soul group,

The Stylistics and they invited him to tour with them last month. They have just finished playing 19 concerts together.

Alongside writing, singing and recording his own songs and performing, Tom has a podcast called Greatest Music of All Time. Guests have included Annie Lennox, Dionne Warwick, Chick Corea, Chance the Rapper, Smokey Robinson, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Temptations, Kevin Bacon, Christina Hendricks, Rose McGowan, Rachel Bilson, Kool & the Gang, The Pointer Sisters, Sir Cliff Richard, Lynyrd Skynyrd, David Crosby, Pixies, Johnny Marr, The Hollies, Toto, Steve Perry of Journey, Tears for Fears, 10cc, Seal, Chris Rea, David Guetta, UB40, Boyz II Men, Don McLean, Gloria Estefan, John Oates, Jon Anderson of Yes, Sean Paul, Counting Crows and many more.