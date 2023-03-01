Elmbrook Humane Society is Expanding

Becky Tetzlaff and Beth Blackwood from the Elmbrook Humane Society join us today to tell us about the shelter's new look and new pets that are available for adoption. Elmbrook Humane Society is also open to donations to go toward their renovation project. Help some pets upgrade their shelter! If you're interested in adopting or fostering a pet, visit online at Elmbrook Humane Society. If you want to learn more about how to donate towards the campaign, visit at Elmbrook Humane Society Renovation.

