Elktoberfest!

Elkhart Lake Tourism
Offering a twist on the classic Oktoberfest festivities, Elktoberfest honors German roots and traditions in Elkhart Lake this fall season. Andrea Boehlke and Kathleen Eickhoff, executive director of Elkhart Lake Tourism are here today to highlight what visitors can expect for this year's festival. Happening from September 29-October 1, visitors can expect activities for the whole family including a 5K run/walk to a Root Beer garden, a famer's market, live music and more! Resorts are offering overnight packages that include a commemorative stein! Book your stay for Elktoberfest weekend and join in on the fun! For more information on the upcoming festivities visit www.elkhartlake.com/elktoberfest/
Posted at 12:24 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 14:38:36-04

For more information on the upcoming festivities visit www.elkhartlake.com/elktoberfest/

