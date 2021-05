There’s a huge difference between being busy and being productive. Joining us today is Author and Speaker Amy Schmidt, and she has officially removed the “b” word, busy, from her vocabulary. Amy will share five tips that can increase productivity and she will discuss her recent book, Cannonball! Fearlessly Facing Midlife and Beyond.

You can purchase Amy’s book today on Amazon! For more inspiration, you can visit FearlesslyFacingFifty.com.