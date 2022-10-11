Eliminate Neck and Shoulder Pain

New You Health and Wellness has Softwave Therapy to decrease pain and discomfort fast and accelerate healing with advanced technology. Physical Therapist Stacey Roberts and Linda Walsch join us to talk about the treatments offered to help decrease your muscle or joint pain. Get a 15 minute free consultation over the phone to see if this treatment is right for you or $99 introductory session includes consultation and evaluation plus abbreviated treatments to make sure this treatment is right for you.

For more information or to schedule your appointment, please call 414-229-8121 or visit newyouhealthandwellness.com