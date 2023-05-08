Elevate Your Olive Dish

Author Erika Schlick joins us today to tell us about her marinated olives recipe, featured in her book Wandering Palate. This book is a part of Erika's journey on The Trail to Health. Quick prep time and cook time, garlic and herb marinated olives are the perfect way to elevate your next olive dish. For more information on this recipe and more, visit online at The Trail to Health.
Posted at 10:43 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 11:43:15-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.