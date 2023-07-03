Elevate Your Hot Dogs

Chef Tyler Mader, Host of The Mader Menu will be joining us today to show how we can elevate a comfort food like hot dogs. Tyler takes the simple dish and enhances it with a fun and delicious recipe! He offers a dish called the Diamond Dog which contains truffle mac and cheddar cheese dog, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion jam, and a brioche butter bun.

RECIPE:

INGREDIENTS:



8 slices applewood smoked bacon

8 ounces macaroni

8 ounces aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese

4 ounces of half and half

½ teaspoon truffle oil

8 hot dogs (prefer Usinger’s or Nathan’s)

8 brioche hot dog buns

BACON:

1. Place 4 pieces of applewood smoked bacon on a single sheet of paper towel, cover with a single sheet of paper towel, place on a microwave safe plate and microwave according to instructions. Set aside to cool. When cool enough, crumble and reserve. Continue in same fashion with 4 remaining slices.

MAC-N-CHEESE:

1. Bring pot of water to boil, add macaroni and cook until al dente, approx 9-12 minutes, drain

2. In a medium pot heat together cheddar cheese and half and half, stirring continuously until smooth and creamy. Add truffle oil into cheese sauce and mix until incorporated.

3. Pour pasta into the cheese sauce and combine.

4. Place hot dogs into brioche buns. Spoon 2 heaping tablespoons of truffle macaroni and cheese over each hot dog. Add crumbled applewood bacon on top of macaroni and cheese, finish with 1/2 tablespoon of caramelized onion jam spread across the length of the bun.

GRILL:

1. Preheat grill to med-high, spray with non-stick spray (be careful of flames)

2. Slice brioche buns ¾ open, spread softened butter inside both halves, grill to golden brown, reserve on plate

3. Grill pre-cooked hot dogs until heated through, approx. 5-7 minutes, reserve on plate, cover with foil to keep warm

For more information and fun recipes, check out The Mader Menu online.