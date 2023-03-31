Elevate Your Garden and Home Space

Abby Hauke and Jonathan Synovic join us today to tell us more about the REALTORS Home & Garden Show at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center. This year's expo theme is "Discover Treasured Spaces," an invitation to find the inspiration to create that crown jewel amid your own living spaces. These displays are stunning, eye-catching and a way to guide attendees in the right direction to elevate their own space. There are nearly 350 booths this year with experts to help and offer some ideas to attendees. For more information on the event, visit online at REALTORS Home & Garden Show.