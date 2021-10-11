Watch
Elder Law and Special Needs Services

With Becker, Hickey & Poster SC
Posted at 10:09 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 11:09:06-04

Whether you’re struggling with estate planning or need to figure out how you can afford quality long-term care for your loved one, attorneys at Becker, Hickey & Poster SC are here to assist you. Even though they are a small firm, they have a reputation as a top Milwaukee law firm. Owners Margaret Hickey and Heather Poster join us this morning to discuss some potential scenarios they can help with.

Becker, Hickey & Poster SC does FREE consultations. Just call 414-454-9102 or visit BeckerHickey.com.

