Effects Of Supply Chain Issues: What You Should Know

By now, you've probably heard about the supply chain issues America is facing. You might be wondering how it will impact holiday shopping. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has been convening retailers, shippers, port operators, and others to develop concrete steps to help alleviate the bottlenecks in the supply chain. Vice President for supply chain policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, John Drake gives insight on what industries are being affected, how businesses coping with the supply chain problems, and what you need to know as a consumer at home about the effect of supply chain.

For more information, visit www.uschamber.com