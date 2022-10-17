In New York Times Bestseller and Reese's Book Club Pick, We Were Never Here, it is a backpacking trip has deadly consequences in this "eerie psychological thriller... with alluring locales, Hitchcockian tension and possibly the best pair of female leads since Thelma and Louise" (BookPage), from bestselling author of The Lost Night and The Herd. Thriller author Andrea Bartz joins us to talk about her bestselling thriller.