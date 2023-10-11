Education is Key when it comes to Medicare

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is just around the corner, coming up from October 15 to December 7. With so many plans to choose from, it can be overwhelming and confusing. Reporter Jessica Curtis tells us all about how to educate yourself and why it's important, especially during this time of year. So, what’s the right way to go about it and does your current plan meet your unique needs? Education is the key, and the time to start learning more is now! The first step is to review your annual notice of change, take notice of any new providers, services no longer covered and more. If your current plan isn't fitting your needs anymore, shop around for a new one!

