Edgar Sandoval Doing a Show in His Hometown

From being born and raised in Milwaukee to hosting your own comedy show in Milwaukee, Edgar Sandoval is here to impress his hometown. He has worked at grocery stores, Kopp's Frozen Custard, and The Coffee Trader before making his way into the entertainment industry. He has gathered so much knowledge and confidence from such experiences, like an Emmy's internship in Hollywood and working for Miramax Films.

Since starting his career in comedy just a few years ago, he has made amazing opportunities for himself. Last year he opened for Charlie Berens, a sold out show with over 2,000 audience members, and has headlined at Jukebox Comedy Club in Peoria!

Tonight, at Maddy's Bar & Music Lounge located at 200 Madison Street, Waukesha, Edgar will be doing a stand up show you don't want to miss. Starting at 8pm, single ticket entries are $10. Otherwise you can reserve a table for $40, or get in for $5 with a student ID.

For tickets to his show, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thursday-night-live-kevin-mccaffrey-tickets-732146358467