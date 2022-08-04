Watch Now
Eco-Friendly Enameled Wood Toilet Seats

with Bemis Manufacturing Company
Since 1902, Bemis Manufacturing Company has been manufacturing in Sheboygan Falls under its fourth generation of family leadership. Erica Spatz and Keith Fischer joins us to discuss the eco-friendly process of making enameled wood toilet seats. These are made with repurposed wood, along with wood scraps/dust from molding operations. No trees were harvested to make these seats and no scrap materials are sent to the landfill. The seats are painted with water-based paint and packaged in recycled and recyclable packaging. For more information, please visit www.toiletseats.com Bemis Manufacturing Company 300 Mill Street Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
Posted at 10:31 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 11:31:40-04

For more information, please visit www.toiletseats.com

Bemis Manufacturing Company
300 Mill Street
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085

