Eco-Friendly Enameled Wood Toilet Seats

Since 1902, Bemis Manufacturing Company has been manufacturing in Sheboygan Falls under its fourth generation of family leadership. Erica Spatz and Keith Fischer joins us to discuss the eco-friendly process of making enameled wood toilet seats. These are made with repurposed wood, along with wood scraps/dust from molding operations. No trees were harvested to make these seats and no scrap materials are sent to the landfill. The seats are painted with water-based paint and packaged in recycled and recyclable packaging.

For more information, please visit www.toiletseats.com

Bemis Manufacturing Company

300 Mill Street

Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085