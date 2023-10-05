Eclipse: a Spectacular Event and an Even Better Book

There are moments that a child and a parent will remember forever. In the case, this moment happened to be an event that came around for the first time in 40 years. A total solar eclipse altered the relationship between author Andy Rash and his son for the better. What a great bonding experience, and what a great idea for his next book.

On the show is Andy to talk about his new children's book and how the idea came to be. The book, Eclipse, is the eighth book that he has written and illustrated, having illustrated about 20 other projects, and the first book to be based around a true story with actual scientific information. This one of a kind moment has affected so many people and now Eclipse can do the same.

Saturday, October 7th, at 11am, Andy Rash will be at Boswell Book Company to talk about his book and even hand out some special glasses so you can check out the next total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Click this link to get tickets to the event, otherwise visit Andy's website, rashworks.com to get your own copy today.