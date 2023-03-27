Dr. William Li joins us today to tell us about the new science of how body fat can be harnessed so you can perform, look and feel your best. In Dr. William Li's book Eat to Beat Your Diet, he shares extensive research and new discoveries form human studies to identify a unique list of over 150 delicious ingredients that are proven to activate the most beneficial types of body fat, fight harmful fat, heal metabolism and gain overall health. Dr. William Li will also tell us some easy food swaps to make along with recipes. iFor more information, visit online at Dr. William Li.