Easy Weekday Meals and Snacks Everyone Will Love

Registered dietitian and chef, Abbie Gellman, comes on the show today to make healthy, delicious, and filling snacks and meals. She also chats with us about how to know what a balenced meal looks like, how to back things you know your kiddos will eat, and things for quick on-the-go meals. For more information, visit, Chef Abbie Gellman MS, RD, CDN | Make food that makes sense.

