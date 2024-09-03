Abbie Gellman, Registered Dietitian and Chef brings her health and delicious food to Morning Blend viewers. From a quick and easy weeknight dinner to healthy grab and go snacks. She also has a "choose your own adventure meal" concept. Follow her on social media @ChefAbbieGellman
Easy Weekday Meals and Snacks
Chef and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Abbie Gellman
Posted
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.