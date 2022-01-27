Watch
Easy Steps To Writing And Publishing Your Own Book

with Light of Mine Publishing
One of the most popular resolutions that’s often missed or postponed is writing and publishing a book. Many believe they have a story to tell that would help others but are unsure where to start. Author of Blues to Blessings, Suzette Webb joins us today to share her 4 must-do steps if you want to write and publish your own book. Suzette self-published her book a few years ago, and it is still earning 5-star reviews on Amazon!

For more information, visit bluestoblessings.com and follow Suzette on Instagram @bluestoblessings!

