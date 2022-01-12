Watch
Easy Recipes and Tips to Engage the Kids in the Kitchen

Siri Daly
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 11:52:00-05

A new year brings the return of hectic school schedules, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to say goodbye to the quality family time that was cherished during the holidays. Juicy Juice is helping families come together by partnering with mom, self-taught cook and recipe developer Siri Daly to create easy recipes that call for simple ingredients, pantry staples and Juicy Juice 100% juice so parents can engage their kids and make memories during mealtime moments throughout the year.   

For more information, visit JuicyJuice.com/SiriouslyFun

