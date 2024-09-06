Easy Back-to-School Snack: Oatmeal Anything Breakfast Bars

Oatmeal Anything Breakfast Bars, from the upcoming cookbook Well Plated Every Day, make back-to-school mornings and after-school snacks easier.

Author Erin Clarke says these bars are perfect for using up pantry leftovers like dried fruit, nuts, and baking chips. Made with simple ingredients, they’re 100% whole grain and partly sweetened with applesauce. The recipe is kid-friendly, requiring just a bowl and spoon. Plus, they’re freezer-friendly for quick, grab-and-go mornings!

Preorder the book anywhere books are sold! From now until Oct 14, anyone who preorders will receive an exclusive recipe bundle and access to a live cooking class with Erin ! Pre-Order Today!

