Eastern Bluebirds: A Sign of Spring and Conservation Success Story!

It’s nearly time to welcome birds back for Spring. They’ll be out and about looking to nest – and you can help them right in your yard or local park! Conservation Biologist Julia Robson from Waukesha County Parks joins us today to discuss how the Eastern Bluebird may be a good sign that spring is upon us in southeastern Wisconsin!

If you want to learn more about birds and how to identify them, the Waukesha County Parks is hosting bird discussions for those interested! For more information and registration, visit their website!