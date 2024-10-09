East Troy Scavenger Hunt - $1,000 for Winning Team

The ultimate city-wide scavenger hunt adventure will return for a final time on Oct. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. in East Troy Village Square park! The community built city-wide scavenger hunt blends modern electronic elements with engaging physical and logical challenges. The Grand Prize: at stake is a $1,000 for the top team. You can also watch the action! Spectators are encouraged to watch the game and stick around for live music, food trucks, and a beer tent. So, get your family together, grab your modern day Sherlock, or a stranger with charisma to help you complete this challenge in the downtown East Troy. The countdown to assemble your team starts now. For more information, visit East Troy Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.

