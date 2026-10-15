East Side Stories: Milwaukee Comic Comes Home for a Milestone Night

From playing soccer at Lake Park and bagging groceries at Sentry to touring the country as a standup comedian, Milwaukee native Edgar Sandoval has come a long way. Now he's returning to where it all began to record his first comedy special, East Side Story.

Sandoval chose Milwaukee and the iconic Shank Hall for this career milestone, bringing his sharp storytelling, personal experiences, and years of standup success back to a hometown audience. Fans can expect an evening filled with relatable humor, heartfelt observations, and plenty of local flavor.

Catch Edgar Sandoval: East Side Story at Shank Hall on Saturday, October 17, with shows at 5:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Get tickets at Shank Hall and learn more at Edgar Sandoval Comedy.