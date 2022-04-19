Earth Day With Kids

Penfield Children's Center creates a positive start in life for infants and children, many of whom have developmental delays or disabilities, by providing early education, health services, and family programming. Kohl's Building Blocks program works in collaboration with Penfield Children's Center to provide comprehensive educational and developmental services to help children of all abilities reach their full potential.

Natasha Griffin is the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager of the Penfield Children's Center. She sits down to discuss Earth Day coming up on April 22 and how to celebrate with actionable steps and fun crafts. This year's Earth Day theme is Invest In Our Planet. They share 3 simple ways to help young children understand the importance of Earth Day.

For more information, please visit penfieldbuildingblocks.org to access additional resources regarding child development.