Earth Day Finds

with Limor Suss
Posted at 10:01 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 11:01:39-04

Lifestyle expert [limorsuss.com] Limor Suss shares some great Earth Day friendly finds!

SodaStream [sodastream.com] has partnered with the PangeaSeed Foundation, a global, ocean conservation non-profit, to support Earth Day with the Art for Action Special Edition Fizzi, 10% of the profits from sales will be donated to clean oceans!

Tea you can feel good about: Pukka Herbs [pukkaherbs.com] offers organic and ethically sourced herbal teas in packaging that comes from renewable sources and is recyclable!

Garnier’s all-new Green Labs Serum Cream [garnierusa.com] formula combines three products into one, are vegan, and free of parabens, mineral oils and dyes, are created in 100% renewable electricity facilities and are also packaged in 100% PCR materials, excluding the pump.

MyKirei by KAO’s Nourishing Shampoo [amazon.com] and Conditioner [amazon.com] promotes sustainability and simplicity without sacrifice with great ingredients and 50% less plastic!

Visit LimorLoves.com [limorloves.com] for more information

