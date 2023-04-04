Early Start For A Bright Future Campaign

Samantha Cortez and Crystal Vang from the Milwaukee County Birth to 3 Program are joining us today to talk about their awareness campaign titled, "Early Start, Bright Future: Connect, Play, Learn, Grow." This campaign is promoting the benefits of early intervention for families with infants and toddlers. The purpose is to share the benefits and successes for families with children who experience developmental challenges between the ages of zero to three years old who partner with the program's specialists.

The program is also hosting a celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo in the Peck Center on Friday, May 19, from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. This would be a great place for families to meet others in the program and learn what it is like to go through the process.

For more information, visit campaign site at Early Start, Bright Future.