Early Intervention For Children

Penfield creates a positive start in life for infants and children, many of whom have developmental delays or disabilities, by providing early education, health services, and family programming.

Kohl’s Building Blocks program: Penfield Children’s Center, in collaboration with Kohl’s, works to provide comprehensive educational and developmental services to help children of all abilities reach their full potential. Allison Simmons, Assistant Director of Therapy Services at Penfield Children’s Center joins us to explain all of the services they offer.

For more information about the importance of early intervention plus information about development for children of all abilities, visit our KOHL’S BUILDING BLOCKS website, penfieldbuildingblocks.org.

