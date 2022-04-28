EAA AirVenture Gets Ready to Land this Summer

Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is a 250,000 member international aviation organization for people who enjoy aviation in all its forms. They are best known for their annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in each July, which brings 10,000 airplanes and 600,000 people to Oshkosh. EAA has one of the nation's finest aviation museums, with aircraft from the start of the aviation era to spacecraft. The EAA Aviation Museum is open year-round with the Pioneer Airport aerodrome operating during the summer as well. It makes a great one tank trip and a great family adventure for the day or the weekend!

Dick Knapinski is the EAA Director of Communications and sits down with us to discuss the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh and the EAA Aviation Museum. Kids 18 and under are free at AirVenture, thanks to support from Boeing. In addition, there are savings on AirVenture adult admissions purchased prior to June 15. Go to www.EAA.org for more information. The EAA AirVenture Dates takes place July 25-31 this year.