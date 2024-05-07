Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Dumpling Folding Class

with Kevin Pang
Posted at 10:36 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 11:36:43-04

When Kevin Pang became a food writer at the Chicago Tribune, he and his dad discovered food was something they could converse about without coming to blows. Fast-forward to 2023 when Kevin and Jeffrey dug into their family history and joined up with a team of test cooks to produce a first-of-its-kind Chinese cookbook developed over the course of a year at America’s Test Kitchen’s Boston headquarters. Kevin, Jeffrey and the cookbook team created the recipes with ATK’s signature rigor: deeply researched, tested and tasted as a group, tweaked again and again until perfected. On today's show, Kevin will be demonstrating three different ways to fold a dumpling.

Kevin and his father's book is titled A Very Chinese Cookbook, and can be found anywhere books are sold as well as at some online retailers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo