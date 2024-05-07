Dumpling Folding Class

When Kevin Pang became a food writer at the Chicago Tribune, he and his dad discovered food was something they could converse about without coming to blows. Fast-forward to 2023 when Kevin and Jeffrey dug into their family history and joined up with a team of test cooks to produce a first-of-its-kind Chinese cookbook developed over the course of a year at America’s Test Kitchen’s Boston headquarters. Kevin, Jeffrey and the cookbook team created the recipes with ATK’s signature rigor: deeply researched, tested and tasted as a group, tweaked again and again until perfected. On today's show, Kevin will be demonstrating three different ways to fold a dumpling.

Kevin and his father's book is titled A Very Chinese Cookbook, and can be found anywhere books are sold as well as at some online retailers.