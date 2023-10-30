Drugs are not the Answer for your Neuropathy Symptoms

Dr. Evan Norum, DC, BCN, board certified in neuropathy and co-founder of Advantage Neuropathy is back to give some advice on the best way to treat painful neuropathy symptoms, and drugs are not the answer. With so many people being prescribed drugs for their neuropathy, there are better alternatives. For neuropathy, symptoms include tingling in the feet, legs or hands, burning pain, muscle weakness, sensitivity, electric-like pain, numbness and even problems with coordination/poor balance. There are no cookie-cutter, one size fits all treatments. They do have state-of-the art FDA-cleared treatments that use electric cell signaling which can reverse nerve damage. We use not drugs, and no surgery.

Advantage Neuropathy provides leading edge pain therapy and treatment that is an FDA cleared solution. They care deeply about serving the Wisconsin community and their team is here to provide you the best, most comfortable, stress-free experience possible.

If you or someone you know suffers from chronic pain or neuropathy, call the number on your screen. $49 neuropathy Special for the first 25 callers (Retail Value $249.00) 262-800-5383 or text TINGLE to 21000!

