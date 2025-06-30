Drone Show for America's 249th Birthday from Johnsonville Sausage at Summerfest!

Fiona Redhair joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss all the ways the brand is going big for America’s 249th birthday, including the ultimate party at Summerfest on the Fourth of July. Johnsonville and Summerfest are going big this year for America’s 249th birthday with a festival-wide ‘Happy Birthday’ sing-along and drone show on July 4. Johnsonville recently uncovered a "fun deficit" in America, leading them to create a fun-filled day with contests, pop-up cookouts, the Official Drink of Midwest Summer, and drone show!

Admission is free to Summerfest on July 4, courtesy of Kwik Trip, allowing people of all ages to take part in the summer festivities!

Don't wait to have fun this Summer! If you can’t join at Summerfest on the Fourth, find ways to bring the people you care about together. Plan the block party, host the BBQ, find ways to have fun together this summer and create new memories.

For more information visit Johnsonville at Summerfest