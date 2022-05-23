Driving While Angry

Driving requires constant practice and awareness: checking everything going on ahead of us, everything to our left, our right and behind us. It requires a lot of thinking about what might happen next. In the last few years, people's behavior behind the wheel has changed and many people are simply not happy.

Behind The Wheel joins us to discuss why drivers seem agitated and what can we do to turn things around. It won't change overnight, but it starts with ourselves. They work to add a positive flow to traffic.