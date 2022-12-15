Driving When Distracted

With the holiday season in full swing and more people hitting the road, it's an important time to discuss the dangers and impact of distracting driving. Joining us to discuss how we can put the breaks to distracted driving. Joan Woodward, president Traveler's Institute and Ryan Mcmahon, Senior Vice President at Cambridge Mobile shares more on staying safe while driving.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 12:27:20-05
