Driving Seniors and Doing Good This Holiday Season

Eras Senior Network is a nonprofit organization that helps seniors in Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties live safely and independently in their homes. Their most requested service is rides for medical appointments and grocery shopping. All of Era's services are provided at no cost to seniors and done by community volunteers who generously donate their time to help clients. Era is experiencing an increase in the number of older adults who need our support, and we need more volunteers to help drive our seniors. Eras owns two vans that volunteers can sign up to drive clients to appointments and volunteers can also choose to drive their own vehicle. Eras Senior Network needs volunteer support with driving senior clients to appointments in Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties. Please visit our website at https://eras.org/volunteer/ to learn more about volunteering at Eras and signing up to support our programs.