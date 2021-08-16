Driving Safely Back to School!

As the new school year begins, a new round of teens will be behind the wheel. Some students have not commuted to school for over a year due to virtual learning! While this is an exciting time, many parents may have concerns about their child’s safety on the road. Anne Scallon is the publisher of Before the Wheel, and she joins us today to share various tips that will help new and young drivers have a safe ride back to school.

For more driving information, especially for your teen, visit beforethewheel.com.