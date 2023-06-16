Dress with Variety This Summer

Today we are joined by owner of Shop Privy, Erin Juzenas to talk about everything dress-related. There's been a huge increase in the demand for dresses this season, especially with the weather warming up for summer, and they have a huge selection of dresses for every occasion in the shop right now. From everyday to vacation to event wear, Shop Privy has all the options! For more information, visit online at Shop Privy.
