Dream Interpretation Can Help Develop Your Intuition

Dr. Michael Lennox, psychologist, astrologer, expert in dreams and dream interpretation, podcast host, and the author of several books, including his new title, Psychic Dreamer: Exploring the Connection Between Dreams and Intuition, joins us on The Blend to chat about developing your intuition through your dreams.

To purchase his book, listen to the podcast, or for more information, visit Dr. Michael Lennox Astrology, Dreams & More. You can also find him on Facebook, Instagram @drlennoxdreams, and YouTube @LennoxDreams