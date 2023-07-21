Drawing Inspiration from a Wisconsin Favorite

Today we are joined by author, Jimmy Juliano to his new book, Dead Eleven and his upcoming event at Boswell Books. Dead Eleven is about a woman who travels to a Wisconsin island to investigate the death of her son, only to find that the residents of the island appear to be stuck in the year 1994. Julian visits Door County multiple times a year and explores how he decided to use that as his main source of inspiration for the material. He also dives into his writing journey as he started with scary stories on Reddit and now has an adaptation deal with A+E Studios. On Friday, July 28 at 6:30pm, Boswell Book Company will be hosting an evening with Jimmy to talk about Dead Eleven and sign books! For more information, visit online at Jimmy Juliano.