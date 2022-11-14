Down Market Updates

Myklebust, Horne and Fies Financial group joins us because they're aware that the markets are down and the conversation seems to bring more bad news on this topic. Barry Fies and Maria Roloff join us to tell you some positive news relative to taxes. To meet with an advisor or learn more about the career, please reach out to Emma Nevermann at emma.m.nevermann@nm.com.
Posted at 11:37 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 12:37:00-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.