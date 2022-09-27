Watch Now
Double Exposure: Romance, Suspense, Cultural and Religious Divides

Milwaukee Author Jeannee Sacken
Double Exposure Readers who live Khaled Hosseini's powerful storytelling, Pam Jenoff's character-driven suspense, and Suzanne Brockmann's searing romances will devour Double Exposure by Jeannée Sacken. A gripping tale of an American women's continuing search for redemption in war-torn Afghanistan. Blending romance and suspense and cultural and religious divides. Jeannée Sacken joins us to talk about her novel. For more information, please visit jeanneesacken.com
Posted at 11:19 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 12:19:16-04

