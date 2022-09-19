Historic Milwaukee is a non-profit founded in 1974, dedicated to increasing awareness of Milwaukee’s history and architecture through tours and educational programming like Doors Open.

Doors Open Milwaukee is a city wide open house event and celebration of Milwaukee's neighborhoods, architecture, and history. In person tours of 110 locations will take place on September 24 & 25. Grace Fuhr, events director, joins us to talk about the upcoming event.

For more information, please visit doorsopenmilwaukee.org or call 414-277-7795