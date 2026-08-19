Don't Remodel the Kitchen, just Updo the Cabinets

Don't underestimate the power of a kitchen cabinet. The cabinets can change the look of the entire kitchen! Allow Redo Cabinets to bring the showroom to your home. Explore cabinet styles, finishes, colors, and hardware while receiving expert design guidance. These cabinet experts handle every step to make the cabinet refacing experience simple, convenient, and stress-free, delivering a beautiful new kitchen in a fraction of the time of a full remodel.

Get your fresh new kitchen look today! Call 262-400-3466 or visit Kitchen Remodel 2 - Mad City Windows & Baths