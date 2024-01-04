Don't Miss This Wedding Fashion Show!

The Morning Blend is thrilled to once again partner with the Wonderful World of Weddings to bring you our special Wedding Week.The Wonderful World of Weddings has a reputation for being the longest running and biggest wedding show. This year is no exception. Find your dream team and plan a wedding everyone remembers with a little help from over 150 of our special friends. You’ll be able to meet wedding professionals all in one place—and see the latest ideas in wedding gowns, tuxedos, cakes, photographers, florists, reception facilities, music, limos—and that’s just the start! Be it big or small, at home, your hometown, big city, or some faraway destination you deserve to have your dream team help you plan your day your way.

Today Kelly Kohl the Fashion Show Coordinator and Todd Scheel of Exciting Events joins us to give us a preview of the fashion show.

This year the show is on January 6 & 7 from 10am-4pm. The show is at the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

