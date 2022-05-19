Don't Lose Sight on Eyecare

Dr. Kyle Ross is back from North Shore Eye Health and Wellness to tell us about a new lens technology with life changing implications.

The digital world has created significant work for our visual system. At least 2/3rd of people experience symptoms due to small misalignments of the eyes. This number has continued to grow and the symptoms have progressed as the near point demand has increased for our professional and leisure activities. These small misalignments of the eyes can lead to chronic headaches, eye fatigue and strain, dry eyes, neck pain, and even motion sickness. They now have new lens technology that not only corrects vision, but improves eye alignment. The result is seeing more clearly and comfortably than before and an improved quality of life!

Dr. Ross will explain the Neurolens, and if you are experiencing symptoms he discusses, click Neurolens for a quick questionnaire.