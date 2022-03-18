Don't Let Your Workout Take a Backseat

Not having enough time or being too busy are the most common excuses as to why people choose not to work out. Celebrity fitness trainer and author of No Excuses Fitness, Donovan Green hears these same excuses time and time again. He demonstrates four exercises people can do while sitting that are so simple and efficient you won't have an excuse to opt out of exercising.

Visit Donovan's website for more workouts that will tone your body and improve your health!